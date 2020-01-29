Image copyright Getty Images

ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart is stepping down from his role following "errors of judgment in Alastair's use of social media", ITN has said.

In a statement, the veteran broadcaster said: "It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it's been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years."

The newsreader's Twitter account has been deactivated.

He joined ITV in 1980 and began fronting News at Ten nine years later.

In a statement, Michael Jermey, ITV director of news and current affairs, said: "Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction. We wish him the very best for the future."

ITN's chief executive Anna Mallett added: "We would like to recognise Alastair's contribution as one of the UK's foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.