Billie Eilish is the big winner at the Grammys

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billie Eilish was honoured for her album and the hit single Bad Guy

Pop star Billie Eilish swept the board at the 2020 Grammys, winning five awards, including best new artist and song of the year.

The 18-year-old also won album of the year for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which was recorded in her childhood home in LA.

She replaces Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the award.

"I joke around a lot at these things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful," said the singer.

Eilish triumphed in all of the Grammys "big four" marquee categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

She is the first person to achieve the feat since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Her elder brother, Finneas O'Connell, also picked up producer of the year for his work on Eilish's album.

He said the record had been at home because "I'm the most creative where I'm most comfortable," adding: "It's a huge honour to be given a Grammy for making home-made cookies".

Eilish appeared to be overwhelmed by the extent of her domination of the awards. Accepting the album of the year prize, she turned to fellow nominee Ariana Grande and said: "Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?" (Grande waved off the comments, ceding the prize back to the winner).

Earlier, on the red carpet, the singer said she felt like an impostor.

"I feel like I'm not supposed to be here," she joked. "I feel like they accidentally let in a fan."

But the teenager has re-written the rules of pop over the last 12 months, creating ominous, unsettling songs that disrupt typical song structures and lure listeners down dark sonic avenues.

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy," said Finneas, joining his sister on stage.

"We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being a bad guy, whatever that means.

"And we stand up here confused and grateful."

Kobe Bryant tributes

Other big winners on the night included Lizzo, who won three awards including best pop solo performance for her breakout hit, Truth Hurts.

The singer opened the ceremony and, along with host Alicia Keys, paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died earlier in the day.

"Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo announced as the show began, before singing the lines, "I'm crying 'cos I love you".

After her performance, Keys, who was hosting the show, walked solemnly to the stage and asked the audience to remember Bryant's family.

"I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support," she said.

Several other performers, including Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled and Run-DMC paid tribute to the star during the ceremony by holding his jersey aloft.

