Early Grammys for Dolly Parton and Lil Nas X

Dolly Parton has won her 10th competitive Grammy Award, as "music's biggest night" kicks off in LA.

The country legend picked up best contemporary Christian song for God Only Knows, a duet with Australian rock duo King & Country.

Rap star Lil Nas X also picked up his first Grammy in the best video category for his viral hit Old Town Road.

The bulk of the night's 84 prizes are being handed out in a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show.

The awards are taking place in Los Angeles' Staples Center, home to the LA Lakers, where Kobe Bryant spent the entirety of his 20-year professional career.

Hundreds of fans have gathered outside the venue after the star died in a helicopter accident earlier in the day; while his image is being projected on screens around the arena.

Inside, musician John Legend said he was "sad and stunned" by the news.

"[I'm] in Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle," he wrote on Twitter.

"Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones."

Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in LA last year, will be the subject of an all-star tribute during the main ceremony later on Sunday.

The star has already won a posthumous Grammy, best rap performance, for his song Racks In The Middle.

It was collected by his family, including his grandmother, who told the audience: "I want to thank all of you for sharing the love I felt for him for all of his life".

Parton wasn't present to accept her award, but King and Country told the story of how she had ended up on a remix of their hit single.

"She said, 'I love this song because it's reaching to the marginalised, to the depressed, the suicidal, which is all of us at some point,'" said the duo. "And then she said, in her Dolly accent, 'I'm going to take this song from Dollywood to Bollywood to Hollywood.'"

Other early winners included British dance act The Chemical Brothers, whose single Got To Keep On was named best dance recording; and Michelle Obama, who won best spoken word recording for the audiobook of her memoir, Becoming.

Spanish singer Rosalía also picked up best Latin recording for her album El Mal Querer - and said she was looking forward to her "flamenco-inspired" performance during the main ceremony, which starts at 01:00 GMT on Monday, 27 January.

Other performers on the line-up include Ariana Grande, Aerosmith and Billie Eilish.

