Broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire has said she is "absolutely devastated" by the news her BBC Two show is ending.

She said she first learned of the plan in The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The presenter said she was "gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team".

The Victoria Derbyshire Show is to come off air as part of a plan to save £80m in BBC News. The corporation's director of News Fran Unsworth said it had "not been an easy decision".

Writing on Twitter, Derbyshire added she was "unbelievably proud" of what the show had achieved.

Skip Twitter post by @vicderbyshire Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times). I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years.. 1/3 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 23, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @vicderbyshire ...breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do) ... 2/3 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 23, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post 3 by @vicderbyshire I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team - love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too. 3/3 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 23, 2020 Report

Unsworth said the show's "award-winning, distinctive journalism" was "exactly the type of journalism we need to continue".

Some of the programme's journalism roles would be retained, she said, while Derbyshire will take "a wider role across our broadcast and digital output".

The presenter will also "continue to lead on some of the high-profile audience events and original stories she has championed so effectively in recent years", Unsworth pledged.

She explained: "However, audience behaviours are changing. Linear television viewing is declining, and as we progress with our £80m savings target, it is no longer cost-effective to continue producing the programme on television."

In 2016 it was announced that BBC News would need to find £80m of cuts over four years. The broadcaster is due to make a further announcement about its news operation next week.

'We don't give up'

Earlier, Derbyshire opened Thursday's programme by saying: "We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life. And do you know what? We don't give up."

She went on to introduce an investigation. "And that's why we've been back to a housing estate in London after we exposed the shocking living conditions there last year," she continued.

Aired at 10:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel every weekday, the show focuses on original stories, audience debates and exclusive interviews as well as breaking news. It was launched in April 2015.

In 2017 the show won a Bafta for its news coverage of the abuse of footballers , while Derbyshire herself has won and been nominated for several awards for presenting the show.

Other exclusive stories the show has uncovered include the number of deaths linked to Xanax and the way how family courts treat victims of domestic violence.

'Rigorous campaigning'

Numerous media personalities responded with shock to the news of the programme coming off air, praising its award-winning journalism.

Louisa Compton, who edited the Victoria Derbyshire Show when it was first launched, said the decision was "madness" - while ITV's Piers Morgan said it was a "very strange" call.

Shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin tweeted that the programme's "rigorous campaigning and commitment to the public having their say made it pretty unique in daytime TV".

She said she would be looking into why the show was being taken off air.

Skip Twitter post by @piersmorgan Very strange decision. It was an excellent programme & @vicderbyshire is a superb journalist. Surely the BBC isn’t now finding the cash to pay for its gender pay fiasco by cancelling other women’s shows? https://t.co/SSqEDs8Ywe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post by @TracyBrabin I’ll be looking into why @VictoriaLIVE is being taken off air.



Rigorous campaigning & commitment to public having their say made it pretty unique in daytime TV.



Victoria herself was sharp & approachable with a personal journey that made her relatable.https://t.co/zt0wc8OyXC — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) January 22, 2020 Report

Conservative MP Damian Collins, who is seeking re-election as chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, said reports of the planned cuts were "disturbing".

He said there needs to be "a proper review of BBC finances" and licence fee payers should be asking what they value and want to see more of.

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted that it was "sad to see" the end of a programme that had "reached a largely working class audience".

Skip Twitter post by @jessphillips This is really sad to see, political programming that reached a largely working class audience. Without their work on Family courts I really believe that we would not have got the Government to agree to the review, which is just one example of the good journalism done by the team https://t.co/D8b5jc03hj — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 22, 2020 Report

Anna Collinson and Jim Reed, journalists for the programme, both called the decision "gutting".

When Victoria Derbyshire proposed a TV version of her Radio 5 Live Show to former BBC News boss James Harding, he gave her the green light within days.

BBC News has a big problem in connecting with some licence fee payers away from big cities and from poorer backgrounds - or, in the jargon, "underserved audiences".

For Harding and BBC News, Derbyshire - and the show's first editor, Louisa Compton (now at Channel 4) - were the solution to a big problem.

It worked - online.

Derbyshire's programme was highly effective in reaching those people, through original journalism, investigations and scoops of a kind that the BBC generally struggles to do. But on linear TV channels it failed to garner a sufficiently big audience to justify its cost.

First it was chopped from two hours to one. Now it is gone.

BBC News is looking to make big savings and re-organise its structure so that digital journalism is prioritised.