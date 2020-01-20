Lord Hall to step down as BBC's director general

Tony Hall is to step down as director general of the BBC in the summer, after seven years in the role.

Lord Hall said it had been "a hard decision", adding: "If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave."

But he said he felt it was important the BBC had the same leader for the BBC's mid-term review in 2022 and the renewal of its charter in 2027.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

