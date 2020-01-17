Actor Derek Fowlds, known to millions for playing Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister, has died at the age of 82.

He also played sergeant-turned-publican Oscar Blaketon in ITV police drama Heartbeat for 18 years, and was "Mr Derek" on the Basil Brush show in the 70s.

The actor died at Royal United Hospitals Bath on Friday morning, after having suffering with pneumonia.

He is survived by sons Jamie and actor Jeremy.

"He was the most beloved man to everybody who ever met him, he never had a bad word to say about anybody and he was so well respected, adored by everyone," said his assistant Helen Bennett.

"You couldn't have met a nicer person ever, he was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly."

