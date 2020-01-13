Entertainment & Arts

Oscars 2020: The nominees in full

  • 13 January 2020
Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson Image copyright Netflix
Image caption Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson are both nominated for best supporting actress

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's the list in full.

Best picture

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • Parasite
  • 1917
  • Marriage Story
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Ford v Ferrari

Best actor

  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best actress

  • Renee Zellweger - Judy
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Cynthia Ervio - Harriet

Best director

  • Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Todd Phillips - Joker

Best supporting actress

  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor

  • Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Best film editing

  • The Irishman
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Parasite
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker

Best original score

  • 1917
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated short

  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Sister
  • Memorable

Best live action short

  • Brotherhood
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • A Sister
  • Saria
  • Nefta Football Club

Best sound editing

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Rocketman
  • Ad Astra
  • Joker

Best adapted screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes
  • Joker

Best original screenplay

  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Knives Out
  • 1917

Best foreign language film

  • Parasite - South Korea
  • Pain and Glory - Spain
  • Les Miserables - France
  • Honeyland" - North Macedonia
  • Corpus Christi - Poland

Best original song

  • I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen II
  • Stand Up - Harriet
  • I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Best animated feature

  • Toy Story 4
  • Klaus
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • Missing Link
  • I Lost My Body

Best documentary feature

  • The Edge of Democracy
  • American Factory
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
  • The Cave

Best cinematography

  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917
  • Judy

Best production design

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasite

Best visual effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • The Irishman
  • 1917

