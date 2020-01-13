Image caption The forthcoming series of Our Girl will be Keegan's last

Michelle Keegan has announced she is leaving BBC drama Our Girl after four years playing army medic Georgie Lane.

"I've had the most incredible four years on the show," the actress said in a statement.

"Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I've loved every second... so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

The BBC has not confirmed whether the show will continue, and if so, who will replace Keegan.

The actress will still be seen in the forthcoming fourth series, which is due to begin later this year.

'Exciting opportunities'

Keegan said: "I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I'm so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet."

The first series of Our Girl starred EastEnders actress Lacey Turner in 2014.

Keegan, who found fame as Tina in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014, was cast as Georgie the following year after Turner's departure.

Her other roles have included playing Bobby Moore's wife Tina in ITV biopic Tina and Bobby.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.