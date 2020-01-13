Oscars 2020: Nominations announcement under way

Image copyright Warner Bros/Sony Image caption Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards are under way, with Joker and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood currently leading the field.

Joker is up for costume design, original score, sound editing and sound mixing.

Brad Pitt is up for best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino's film is also up for costume design and the two sound categories

Britain's Florence Pugh and Anthony Hopkins are in the running for best supporting actress and actor respectively.

Nominations have been announced in eight categories so far, with the remaining 16 shortlists to follow shortly.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on 9 February.

This year's ceremony, like last year's, will not have an overall host.

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won the most awards last year, picking up four prizes including best actor.

Green Book was named best picture, while Britain's Olivia Colman won best actress for The Favourite.

