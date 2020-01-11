Image copyright Reuters Image caption Waller-Bridge wore the outfit to the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverley Hills, California

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has put her Golden Globes outfit up for auction on eBay to raise money for the Australian bushfire crisis.

The 34-year-old wore the gold tuxedo from Australian designers Ralph & Russo at the awards ceremony, where she won two accolades for her TV comedy-drama.

With a starting bid of 77,000 Australian dollars (£41,000), the auction is set to end on 20 January.

Waller-Bridge is one of a number of celebrities to support the aid effort.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he will donate more than £380,000, while cricket legend Shane Warne has raised A$1m (£528,514) for the bushfire appeal after his "baggy green" Australia cap was sold at auction.

Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental group has donated 3 million US dollars (£2.3m) towards the relief effort, while Sir Elton John, actor Chris Hemsworth and Pink have also donated.

Waller-Bridge's custom made tuxedo is closest to a UK size 12, according to the listing.

She has also signed the label of the lace and silk trouser suit.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Fleabag cast members Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott pose with their Golden Globe for Best Television Series

In a video shared on the official Fleabag Twitter account, the writer and actress showed fans where celebrities had touched the outfit, including Tom Hanks when he shook her hand, Sir Elton John giving her a hug and the shoulder where Olivia Colman "rested her cheek".

"Most significantly perhaps, if you are a Fleabag fan, this suit is completely covered head to toe in Andrew Scott hugs," she added.

Money raised will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.

Waller Bridge said: "I'm very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause.

"If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend."