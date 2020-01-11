Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Capaldi and Dave have the most nominations for this year's ceremony

It'll be a battle between ballads and bangers at this year's Brit Awards, with Lewis Capaldi and Dave pitched against each other in four categories.

The Scottish torch singer and the Streatham-born rapper are both up for best male, best newcomer, best single and album of the year at the ceremony, which takes place in London next month.

Stormzy and Mabel are the second most-nominated artists, with three apiece.

But Ed Sheeran is largely frozen out, receiving just a single nomination.

The six-time Brit Award winner had one of last year's most successful albums - the star-studded No. 6 Collaborations Project, which spent five weeks at number one, and selling 568,000 copies.

However, he is locked out of the best male and best album categories, while his Justin Bieber duet I Don't Care is up for best single.

Notably, that's the only category where nominees are not selected by the 1,200 industry figures who vote for the Brits - with the 10 shortlisted songs representing the biggest-selling singles of 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mabel was previously nominated for the Brits' Critics Choice award in 2018

Mabel, who is the daughter of Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack producer Cameron McVey, is the most-nominated female artist, reflecting the popularity of her single Don't Call Me Up, which charted in the top 10 across Europe and attracted viral attention in the US.

"It's crazy how a song can grow wings and fly you everywhere," said the 23-year-old. "I'm really grateful for that tune."

The singer, who is nominated for best female, best new artist and best single, joked that if she won a trophy in February, she would change her Uber profile name to "Brit Award-winner Mabel".

Her nominations come exactly 30 years after her mother, who was born in Sweden, won two Brits - for best international artist and best international breakthrough.

This year, Dave is a front-runner for best album, having already won the Mercury Prize for his debut Psychodrama.

A serious, reflective record that addresses life as a young black Briton today, it's framed as a therapy session, with Dave discussing his absentee father, his brother's incarceration, domestic violence and the pressure to succeed as a musician.

Capaldi is also a strong contender: His debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, was the best-selling record of 2019; propelled by the success of his tear-jerking ballad Someone You Loved.

Fellow grime artist Stormzy is also nominated for his charismatic and powerful second album Heavy Is The Head; and the all-male shortlist is completed by Michael Kiwanuka's soul-searching Kiwanuka and Harry Styles's nostalgic pop opus Fine Line.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyler, The Creator, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are all up for the international prizes

In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female; while Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy and Post Malone featured on a diverse shortlist for best male.

The Brits ceremony will be held at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, 18 February, hosted for the third time by Jack Whitehall.

Last year, organisers announced sweeping changes to the show, dropping several categories and handing more creative control to performers.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV.

Brit Awards 2020 - Full list of nominees

Best album

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Best British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Song

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award

Celeste - Winner

Joy Crookes

Beabadoobee

