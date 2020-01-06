Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Opera singer Katherine Jenkins was helping a robbery victim when she was mugged by the girl

A 15- year-old girl has admitted mugging opera singer Katherine Jenkins and stealing her phone in London.

The 39-year-old Welsh mezzo-soprano was attacked after intervening in a street robbery as she went to perform at a carol concert on 4 December.

At Highbury Corner Youth Court, the girl admitted stealing Ms Jenkins' iPhone and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Ms Jenkins was due at the charity concert at St Luke's Church, Chelsea.