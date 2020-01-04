Image copyright PA Media

Television medium and psychic Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has announced.

Gwen Acorah Johnson said her "beloved" husband had passed away "after a very brief illness".

She announced his death on his official Facebook page, adding: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!"

Acorah was best known for Living TV's Most Haunted, a reality TV series that followed a team of paranormal experts as they investigated haunted locations.

Most Haunted ran from 2002 to 2010 although it returned in an online edition and on Really TV at various times until 2019.

Acorah, who was born in Bootle, Merseyside, made a cameo appearance in the 2006 Doctor Who episode Army of Ghosts and entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017, finishing in fourth place.

He had performed regular live shows across the UK, with further tour dates planned for February and May, according to his website. He lived in Scarisbrick, near Southport, with his wife.

Mrs Acorah Johnson said she was "devastated", and thanked everybody who had supported her.