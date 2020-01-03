Stormzy stokes Wiley row as he hits number one

Stormzy has scored the first number one of the decade, as his song Own It climbs to the top of the singles chart.

The track is a collaboration with Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran, and earns Stormzy his third UK number one in 12 months, knocking Ellie Goulding off the top.

But it follows a Twitter spat this week between Stormzy and fellow rapper Wiley over the song.

Wiley criticised Stormzy for working with Sheeran, whom he had once said was using grime music to gain "clout".

And he suggested that the only reason Jay-Z wanted to work with Stormzy on a different track was because of his association with Sheeran.

Speaking to Radio 1's Scott Mills about Wiley, Stormzy said: "I don't think we'll be meeting up anytime soon. I think he just gets a bit 'woop' and then he hits the old social media. Obviously, when you get 'wooped' you're not meant to tweet.

"It's like a drunk uncle, it's like 'aw uncle, come on man... get back to bed'."

Stormzy added he felt bad that Sheeran was being dragged into the online argument.

"This is why it's even worse, because Ed's the kindest, nicest soul ever. He's just trying to travel the world and he's probably getting notifications," he explained. "But I said 'don't worry I'll do all the trolling'. I don't mind trolling Wiley, he loves it."

Stormzy's previous number ones in the UK include Vossi Bop and Take Me Back To London, the latter another collaboration with Sheeran,

The last British rapper to score three chart-topping singles in the space of 12 months was Dizzee Rascal more than a decade ago.

He landed a trio of chart-toppers with Holiday, Dirtee Disco and Shout between September 2009 and June 2010.