Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olivia Colman as The Queen in series three of The Crown

Royal TV drama The Crown has failed to make Netflix UK's top 10 list of its most popular releases of 2019.

The streaming giant's top 10 includes Martin Scorsese film The Irishman, Stranger Things 3 and After Life.

The top spot went to Netflix's documentary about the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann in 2007.

But series three of The Crown did not make the list, despite being nominated for a raft of Golden Globe awards.

Peter Morgan's third season is up for best television drama series at next week's coveted Hollywood awards ceremony, while Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies - who have taken over as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh - are up for best actress and actor respectively.

Helena Bonham Carter rounds off the nominations with a nod in the best supporting actress category for playing Princess Margaret.

Netflix's top 10 most popular releases of 2019 in the UK

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 6 Underground Murder Mystery The Witcher The Irishman After Life Stranger Things 3 Our Planet Sex Education Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

The list is thought to be based on the number of UK accounts that have watched at least two minutes of a title during its first 28 days on release this year. Netflix does not usually release exact numbers.

But in July, the streamer did release the figures for the third instalment of Stranger Things after it broke the service's record, with more than 40 million households around the world watching the show in its first four days.

Ricky Gervais's latest effort After Life appeared to have even more enduring appeal in the UK, and was listed as the second most popular series release this year, behind US fantasy show The Witcher.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ricky Gervais and the cast of After Life

Responding to the news on Monday, Gervais wrote on Twitter that he "still can't quite believe" that his show about the emotional journey of a grieving husband and journalist, beat the latest edition of Millie Bobby Brown and co's slick sci-fi horror series and the American psychological thriller show, You.

"What a year!" he beamed, adding an emoji of champagne glasses clinking.

Netflix's top 10 most popular series releases of 2019 in the UK

The Witcher After Life Stranger Things Sex Education The Umbrella Academy You Unbelievable Top Boy Black Mirror Dirty John

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.