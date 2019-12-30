Image copyright Getty Images

Neil Innes, the English writer, comedian and musician, has died aged 75.

He was best known for his work with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, The Rutles and collaborating with Monty Python.

A spokesman for the Innes family said he had not been suffering from any illness and had passed away unexpectedly on Sunday night.

Innes had been travelling home from France with his family, who have asked for privacy "at this difficult time".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (Left to right) Monty Python's Terry Gilliam, Neil Innes, Eric Idle and Terry Jones

The Essex-born and German-raised star performed piano, guitar and vocals in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band - later renamed The Bonzo Dog Band - who had a hit in 1968 with I'm the Urban Spaceman. The track was co-produced by Apollo C. Vermouth - aka Sir Paul McCartney.

He was later given a writing credit on the Oasis track, Whatever, after it was found Noel Gallagher had borrowed portions of his song How Sweet to Be an Idiot.

In the 1970s, Innes became closely associated with British comedy collective Monty Python and was affectionately known as "the seventh Python", contributing songs and sketches, as well as appearing in films like Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian.

The songwriter and comedian wrote and performed sketches for their final TV series in 1974 after John Cleese temporarily left, and was one of only two non-Pythons to be credited as a writer, alongside Douglas Adams.

After the group came to an end, Innes joined fellow Python's Eric Idle on a new series; the Rutland Weekend Television, which gave birth to their spoof band The Rutles - a pastiche of The Beatles.

According to Innes's wife Yvonne, he toured with The Bootleg Beatles last year.

