Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies aged 88

Composer Jerry Herman, who created the music and lyrics to classic Broadway shows like Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles, has died aged 88.

The star, who was diagnosed with HIV in the 1980s, died in Miami on Thursday of pulmonary complications, his god-daughter told the Associated Press.

Herman won two Tony Awards and two Grammys, and was known for his melodic, sentimental and upbeat song-writing.

One of his best-known songs was I Am What I Am, which became an LGBT anthem.

Choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne led tributes to the musician, describing him as "one of the all-time greats."

The New Yorker was seen as the successor to Irving Berlin, and in 1964 Hello, Dolly! - the story of a matchmaker trying to find a partner for an unmarried rich man - became his first major success.

Starring Carol Channing, it opened in 1964 and ran for a record-breaking 2,844 performances. The musical went on to win 10 Tony awards, including best composer and lyricist for Herman, who also won a Grammy for the title song.

Two years later came Mame, which critics said was too similar, but which also ran for four years.

Both musicals became well-known movies, with Barbra Streisand starring in the 1969 adaptation of Hello, Dolly! directed by Gene Kelly.

The 1970s were less successful for Herman and the musical Mack and Mabel closed quickly - although its songs, including I Won't Send Roses, later became standards.

In 1983, he premiered La Cage aux Folles, a musical version of a French comedy about a gay couple became. It became his third hit and Gloria Gaynor's cover of its big number, I Am What I Am, became an 80s disco classic.

It took the Tony award for best musical and was to be Herman's last big smash, as he devoted more time to his off-stage career of developing property.

However, he was to fall under the spotlight one final time, when one of Hello, Dolly's songs, entitled It Only Takes a Moment, was used prominently in the 2008 Pixar movie Wall-E, after the director stumbled upon it by chance.

Herman had been living with his partner, real estate broker Terry Marler, at the time of his death.

