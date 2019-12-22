Image caption Tony Britton played Dr Toby Latimer in comedy sitcom Don't Wait Up

Actor Tony Britton has died aged 95.

His daughter, TV presenter Fern Britton, announced on Twitter that he had died early on Sunday morning.

"Great actor, director and charmer," she wrote. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Britton was best known for starring in BBC sitcom Don't Wait Up alongside Nigel Havers in the 1980s, as well as many British films including The Day of the Jackal.

He also appeared in Robin's Nest alongside Richard O'Sullivan and Tessa Wyatt, and films Operation Amsterdam as well as Sunday Bloody Sunday.

In 1975 he won the Broadcasting Press Guild's best actor award for his role in The Nearly Man.

Fern Britton's tweet sparked hundreds of tributes and messages of support on social media.

Jasper Britton, Britton's son from his second marriage, also tweeted, saying: "As he was wont to say, 'that's show business, kid'".

Comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar wrote: "Profound condolences Fern and gratitude for the joy and entertainment your Dad brought to me and millions of others. Sending love and strength."

Born in Birmingham, Britton served in the Army and worked in an aircraft factory during World War Two.

He later joined an amateur dramatics group in Weston-super-Mare before turning professional. He went on to appear on stage at the Old Vic and with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Image caption Nigel Havers, Dinah Sheridan and Tony Britton in Don't Wait Up, which ran from 1983 to 1990

In 2013, Britton appeared a production of Shakespeare's King Lear at the Old Vic in London.

He had two children with his first wife, Ruth Hawkins - Fern and scriptwriter Cherry Britton.

He had a son Jasper with his second wife, Danish sculptor Eva Castle Britton (nee Skytte Birkenfeldt).