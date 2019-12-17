Image copyright Getty Images

Love Island host Caroline Flack has stood down from the show after being charged with assault by beating.

"I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six," she said, describing Love Island as the "the best show on telly".

Police were called to the 40-year-old's home in Islington, London, last week, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton.

She was bailed and will appear before magistrates on Monday.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life," she said in her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

The star, who was due to present the forthcoming winter edition of the popular ITV show, added: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly.

"In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

An ITV spokesperson said: "ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."