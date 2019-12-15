Image caption The Duchess was speaking to Marry Berry during a Christmas TV special

One of Prince Louis's earliest words was "Mary" after he recognised TV chef Mary Berry on a cookbook, the Duchess of Cambridge has said.

Catherine told the story to the former Bake Off presenter in a BBC Christmas special, which airs on Monday evening.

She said 19-month-old Prince Louis, was "fascinated by faces" and would say "that's Mary Berry" when he saw her on cookbooks in the family's kitchen.

Berry has been helping the Cambridgeses prepare for a Christmas charity event.

"One of Louis' first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Catherine tells the cook on the programme, A Berry Royal Christmas.

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

Image copyright Max Mumby/Indigo

Image caption Berry has described the Cambridgeses' charity work as "remarkable"

During the programme, Berry helps the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare food for a royal event held to thank all those working and volunteering over the festive period.

The programme, which culminates in a Christmas party hosted by the royal couple, features some of Berry's favourite Christmas recipes.

There is also a special guest appearance from Nadiya Hussain, who won Bake Off in 2015 when Berry was a judge on the show, which is now broadcast on Channel 4.

After making the programme, Berry described the charity work carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as "remarkable".

"They don't just arrive and shake a few hands make a few smiles and a speech, they want to get involved, and they want to see what they can do," she said.

"And it isn't just one visit, they come back again and ask for the results and they remember who they spoke to last time. I think that's remarkable."

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on Monday 16 December at 20:30 GMT on BBC One