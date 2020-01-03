Top 10s of the 2010s: What were our favourite songs, films and TV shows?
How will we remember the 2010s?
If we're going to remember it by the UK's most popular culture, it's been the decade of Ed Sheeran and Adele; of Daniel Craig, Marvel and Star Wars sequels; and of the Fifty Shades phenomenon.
Take a look back at the most successful albums, songs, books, films, TV shows and games of the decade.
Top 10 albums
|1.
|Adele
|21
|2011
|2.
|Adele
|25
|2015
|3.
|Ed Sheeran
|X
|2014
|4.
|Ed Sheeran
|Divide
|2017
|5.
|Michael Buble
|Christmas
|2011
|6.
|Sam Smith
|In The Lonely Hour
|2014
|7.
|Ed Sheeran
|+
|2011
|8.
|Emeli Sande
|Our Version Of Events
|2012
|9.
|Take That
|Progress
|2010
|10.
|Motion Picture Cast Recording
|The Greatest Showman
|2018
Source: Official Charts Company
Top 10 singles
|1.
|Ed Sheeran
|Shape of You
|2017
|2.
|Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars
|Uptown Funk
|2014
|3.
|Ed Sheeran
|Thinking Out Loud
|2014
|4.
|Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber
|Despacito (Remix)
|2017
|5.
|Ed Sheeran
|Perfect
|2017
|6.
|Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla
|One Dance
|2016
|7.
|Pharrell Williams
|Happy
|2013
|8.
|John Legend
|All of Me
|2014
|9.
|Justin Bieber
|Sorry
|2015
|10.
|Clean Bandit ft Jess Glynne
|Rather Be
|2014
Source: Official Charts Company
Top 10 books
|1.
|EL James
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|4.8m copies sold
|2.
|EL James
|Fifty Shades Darker
|3.4m
|3.
|EL James
|Fifty Shades Freed
|3.13m
|4.
|Paula Hawkins
|The Girl on the Train
|2.51m
|5.
|Stieg Larsson
|The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
|1.88m
|6.
|Jamie Oliver
|Jamie's 30-Minute Meals
|1.87m
|7.
|The Stationery Office
|The Official Highway Code
|1.85m
|8.
|JK Rowling
|Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
|1.78m
|9.
|JK Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|1.77m
|10.
|David Walliams
|Gangsta Granny
|1.76m
Source: Nielsen BookScan
Top 10 films
|1.
|Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|2015
|£123.2m
|2.
|Skyfall
|2012
|£103.2m
|3.
|Spectre
|2015
|£95.2m
|4.
|Avengers: Endgame
|2019
|£88.7m
|5.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|2017
|£82.7m
|6.
|The Lion King
|2019
|£76m
|7.
|Toy Story 3
|2010
|£74m
|8.
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
|2011
|£73.1m
|9.
|Beauty and the Beast
|2017
|£72.4m
|10.
|Avengers: Infinity War
|2018
|£70.8m
Source: BFI
Top 10 TV programmes
|1.
|Olympics 2012 Closing Ceremony
|24.5m
|BBC One
|2012
|2.
|Olympics 2012 Opening Ceremony
|24.2m
|BBC One
|2012
|3.
|World Cup 2018: Croatia v England
|20.7m
|ITV
|2018
|4.
|Euro 2012: England v Italy
|20.3m
|BBC One
|2012
|5.
|The X Factor Results
|17.7m
|ITV
|2010
|6.
|World Cup 2018: Sweden v England
|17.4m
|BBC One
|2018
|7.
|Olympics 2012: Men's 100m Final
|17.3m
|BBC One
|2012
|8.
|World Cup 2018: Colombia v England
|17.2m
|ITV
|2018
|9.
|Gavin and Stacey
|17.1m
|BBC One
|2019
|10.
|World Cup 2018: Tunisia v England
|16.9m
|BBC One
|2018
Source: Barb
Top 10 TV programmes (excluding sport)
|1.
|The X Factor Results
|17.7m
|ITV
|2010
|2.
|Gavin and Stacey
|17.1m
|BBC One
|2019
|3.
|EastEnders
|16.4m
|BBC One
|2010
|4.
|The Great British Bake Off
|15.9m
|BBC One
|2016
|5.
|The X Factor
|15.4m
|ITV
|2010
|6.
|The Diamond Jubilee Concert
|15.3m
|BBC One
|2012
|7.
|Coronation Street
|14.7m
|ITV
|2010
|8.
|Bodyguard
|14.3m
|BBC One
|2018
|9.
|Strictly Come Dancing
|14.3m
|BBC One
|2010
|10.
|Blue Planet II
|14m
|BBC One
|2017
Source: Barb
Top 10 games
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|3.
|Minecraft
|4.
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|5.
|Fifa 14
|6.
|Fifa 13
|7.
|Fifa 15
|8.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|9.
|Fifa 11
|10.
|Fifa 12
Physical sales only. Source: Official Ukie Games Charts, compiled by GfK
