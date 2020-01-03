How will we remember the 2010s?

If we're going to remember it by the UK's most popular culture, it's been the decade of Ed Sheeran and Adele; of Daniel Craig, Marvel and Star Wars sequels; and of the Fifty Shades phenomenon.

Take a look back at the most successful albums, songs, books, films, TV shows and games of the decade.

Top 10 albums

Image copyright BBC/Reuters Image caption Ed Sheeran and Adele dominated the top spots, followed by Michael Buble

1. Adele 21 2011 2. Adele 25 2015 3. Ed Sheeran X 2014 4. Ed Sheeran Divide 2017 5. Michael Buble Christmas 2011 6. Sam Smith In The Lonely Hour 2014 7. Ed Sheeran + 2011 8. Emeli Sande Our Version Of Events 2012 9. Take That Progress 2010 10. Motion Picture Cast Recording The Greatest Showman 2018

Source: Official Charts Company

Top 10 singles

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheeran had three of the decade's biggest hits, with Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber also making their mark

1. Ed Sheeran Shape of You 2017 2. Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars Uptown Funk 2014 3. Ed Sheeran Thinking Out Loud 2014 4. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber Despacito (Remix) 2017 5. Ed Sheeran Perfect 2017 6. Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla One Dance 2016 7. Pharrell Williams Happy 2013 8. John Legend All of Me 2014 9. Justin Bieber Sorry 2015 10. Clean Bandit ft Jess Glynne Rather Be 2014

Source: Official Charts Company

Top 10 books

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fifty Shades author EL James scored a hat-trick at the top of the book chart

1. EL James Fifty Shades of Grey 4.8m copies sold 2. EL James Fifty Shades Darker 3.4m 3. EL James Fifty Shades Freed 3.13m 4. Paula Hawkins The Girl on the Train 2.51m 5. Stieg Larsson The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 1.88m 6. Jamie Oliver Jamie's 30-Minute Meals 1.87m 7. The Stationery Office The Official Highway Code 1.85m 8. JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone 1.78m 9. JK Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 1.77m 10. David Walliams Gangsta Granny 1.76m

Source: Nielsen BookScan

Top 10 films

Image copyright Eon/Disney Image caption Daniel Craig in Skyfall (left) and Spectre (right), and Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens 2015 £123.2m 2. Skyfall 2012 £103.2m 3. Spectre 2015 £95.2m 4. Avengers: Endgame 2019 £88.7m 5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2017 £82.7m 6. The Lion King 2019 £76m 7. Toy Story 3 2010 £74m 8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 2011 £73.1m 9. Beauty and the Beast 2017 £72.4m 10. Avengers: Infinity War 2018 £70.8m

Source: BFI

Top 10 TV programmes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Spice Girls hitched a ride at the London 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony

1. Olympics 2012 Closing Ceremony 24.5m BBC One 2012 2. Olympics 2012 Opening Ceremony 24.2m BBC One 2012 3. World Cup 2018: Croatia v England 20.7m ITV 2018 4. Euro 2012: England v Italy 20.3m BBC One 2012 5. The X Factor Results 17.7m ITV 2010 6. World Cup 2018: Sweden v England 17.4m BBC One 2018 7. Olympics 2012: Men's 100m Final 17.3m BBC One 2012 8. World Cup 2018: Colombia v England 17.2m ITV 2018 9. Gavin and Stacey 17.1m BBC One 2019 10. World Cup 2018: Tunisia v England 16.9m BBC One 2018

Source: Barb

Top 10 TV programmes (excluding sport)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The X Factor peaked with Matt Cardle's victory in 2010

1. The X Factor Results 17.7m ITV 2010 2. Gavin and Stacey 17.1m BBC One 2019 3. EastEnders 16.4m BBC One 2010 4. The Great British Bake Off 15.9m BBC One 2016 5. The X Factor 15.4m ITV 2010 6. The Diamond Jubilee Concert 15.3m BBC One 2012 7. Coronation Street 14.7m ITV 2010 8. Bodyguard 14.3m BBC One 2018 9. Strictly Come Dancing 14.3m BBC One 2010 10. Blue Planet II 14m BBC One 2017

Source: Barb

Top 10 games

Image copyright Getty Images

1. Grand Theft Auto V 2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Minecraft 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5. Fifa 14 6. Fifa 13 7. Fifa 15 8. Call of Duty: Black Ops II 9. Fifa 11 10. Fifa 12

Physical sales only. Source: Official Ukie Games Charts, compiled by GfK

