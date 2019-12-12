John Humphrys will go from grilling politicians to toasting composers after landing a weekly Classic FM show.

The presenter will "share his own stories and reflections on his favourite composers and their music" in a Sunday afternoon slot from 5 January.

Humphrys was known for interrogating political figures on BBC Radio 4's Today programme until his departure in September after 32 years on the show.

"It's proof positive that there really is a life after politics," he said.

"And a rather more inspiring one at that."

The 76-year-old was given the Classic FM job after sitting in as a guest host on the station's breakfast show for a week in October.

Classic FM senior managing editor Sam Jackson said there had been a "hugely positive reaction" to Humphrys' stint.

The move comes despite the fact Humphrys told BBC News two weeks after leaving Today that he had no plans to go back to broadcasting.

"I don't feel any need to get back in front of a microphone or indeed a camera," he said. "Perhaps I will, but at the moment no I don't."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Humphrys: "I don't feel any need to get back in front of a microphone or indeed a camera"

