Nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes have expressed their delight at being recognised for an award.

Saoirse Ronan, Taylor Swift and Kit Harington were among them, with Swift calling her Cats song nomination for Beautiful Ghosts "purrfect".

"I'm the 'loner Throner,' it seems," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter after he was the only person from Game of Thrones' final series get a nod.

Netflix movie Marriage Story came out on top on Monday with six nominations.

The Irishman, another Netflix film, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, received five nominations each.

On the TV side The Crown, Chernobyl and US crime thriller Unbelievable lead the way, receiving four nominations apiece.

Harington added he had expected Game of Thrones to be nominated but not himself.

"I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the 'loner Throner!'"

He also described his nomination for best TV drama actor as "very unexpected and wonderful".

Swift took to Instagram to express her delight.

"I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it's so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I've ever had is being honoured in this way by the HFPA," she posted.

She also congratulated co-writer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the original stage musical.

"Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber."

Ronan, who was nominated for the best actress Globe for the latest film adaptation of the classic novel Little Women, praised director Greta Gerwig in her reaction.

"Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honour," she said in a statement.

"I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story.

"My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her."

Gerwig, was not nominated for Little Women, as were no other female directors.

However, Meryl Streep extended her own Globes record by earning her 34th nomination after being selected to run for supporting actress in a TV series for her role in Big Little Lies.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a film for playing Ramona in Hustlers, also took to Instagram to say she "could not be prouder".

Fleabag's Andrew Scott said he was "thrilled" at his best supporting actor in a TV series/TV film nomination for his role as the "hot priest" in the show.

"I was with my best friend, we were sharing a chocolate chip cookie in a local cafe here in London. And my agent called and gave me the news and I was really delighted," he told Variety.

He also thanked the show's creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was also nominated in the best TV actress in a musical or comedy category.

"I rang Phoebe and just spoke to her, so we're both really thrilled and can't believe that the show has captured people's hearts all over the world. It's really incredible," he said.

Frozen 2 directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck received a nomination for best animated feature. Meanwhile, songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are also up for best original song for Into the Unknown from the film.

Lee said the news came as a literal wake-up call.

"It was actually Bobby and Kristen that woke us both up," Lee told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I had the time wrong, so I was totally asleep. But they started texting us, so it was the best way to wake up."

