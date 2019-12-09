Golden Globes 2020: Full list of nominees
The names in the mix for the first major Hollywood awards of 2020 - the 77th Golden Globes - have been announced.
The ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on 5 January next year and it will again be hosted by British comic actor Ricky Gervais (what could possibly go wrong?!)
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best motion picture - drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Ana De Armas - Knives Out
- Awkwafina - The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
- Emma Thompson - Late Night
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig - Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton - Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy - Dolemite is My Name
Best motion picture - animated
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best motion picture - foreign language
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening - The Report
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director in a motion picture
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite
- Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Best original score
- Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
Best original song - motion picture
- Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
- Spirit - The Lion King
- Stand Up - Harriet
Best Television series - drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best performance by an actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Best performance by an actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek - Mr Robot
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- Billy Porter - Pose
Best television series - musical or comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- The Politician
Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Ben Platt - The Politician
- Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
- Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
- Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
- Joey King - The Act
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Chris Abbott - Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
- Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris - Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emily Watson - Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette - The Act
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
- lan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Andrew Scott - Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler - Barry
