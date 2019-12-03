In Pictures: The Fashion Awards 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Naomi Campbell was the star of the show

Big names from around the entertainment world trod the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2019 on Monday, as Naomi Campbell was crowned fashion icon.

The event at London's Royal Albert Hall was hosted by actress Tracee Ellis Ross - the daughter of Diana Ross.

Another pop legend, Janet Jackson, was on hand to give singer-come-Fenty brand designer Rihanna her first major fashion award - for Urban Luxe.

Jackson posted her congratulations online, alongside a picture of them both looking suitably chuffed.

Campbell, one of the original supermodels from the 90s, wore an Alexander McQueen dress in the so-called "nearly naked" trend and was presented with her icon award by Sir Jony Ive.

Designer of the year went to Englishman Daniel Lee for his work on the Bottega Veneta brand, while model of the year was won by South Sudanese-Australian star Adut Akech. She took the opportunity in her winners' speech to call for greater diversity in the fashion industry.

"It is important for all of us to remember that someone like me winning this award is a rarity," she said, according to The Independent.

"This is for the young women and men who found representation and validation in my work. I want them to never be afraid of dreaming big like I once did."

Elsewhere on the night, Giorgio Armani was also recognised for his outstanding achievement in the fashion industry and he was given his award by actresses Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, who were both wearing his designs.

Check out some pictures from the red carpet below, then try to replicate them at your Christmas party this year... if you're feeling brave.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Naomi Campbell and co arrive for The Fashion Awards 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (Left to right) Roberta Armani, Cate Blanchett, outstanding achievement winner Giorgio Armani, and Julia Roberts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lily James and Lewis Hamilton

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model of the year Adut Akech, and Winnie Harlow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Simz and Mollie King

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kylie Minogue and Sergio Pizzorno

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boy George and Naomi Watts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rita Ora and Emilia Clarke

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (Left to right) Karen Elson, designer of the year Daniel Lee, and Donatella Versace

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.