Image copyright AFP Image caption Jansons conducted the traditional New Year Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra several times

Tributes have been paid to conductor Mariss Jansons, who led some of the world's most renowned orchestras, after his death at the age of 76.

The Latvian had been at the helm of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra since 2003, after leading other ensembles including the Amsterdam Concertgebouw.

Jansons died at home in St Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday.

The city's governor, Alexander Beglov, described him in a statement as "an outstanding conductor".

He added: "Sincere gratitude for his great art will always remain with us."

The Concertgebouw tweeted of its "pride" in working with Jansons.

The musician also had a long association with the Oslo Philharmonic and later spent seven years as music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra from 1997.

Skip Twitter post by @pghsymphony "Perform each night as if you think it is your last."



Our hearts are heavy and saddened with the passing of Maestro Mariss Jansons, our great and beloved Music Director (1997-2004). We reflect on his passion for music making.https://t.co/fhAfLb0fzt — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) December 1, 2019 Report

Jansons was born in the Latvian capital Riga in 1943, the son of the renowned conductor Arvid Jansons.

In 1956, the family moved to Leningrad, now St Petersburg, where he studied violin, piano and conducting at the city's conservatory.

He also conducted the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra for their famous New Year's concerts in 2006, 2012 and 2016.

