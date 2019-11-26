Katie Price declared bankrupt at High Court

Image copyright PA Image caption The Official Receiver will take control of Price's financial affairs and property

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt in a hearing at the High Court, which was told she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts.

The former model and reality TV star was not present at the London hearing.

Last year, Price, 41, came to an arrangement with her creditors for a repayment plan known as an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

But the insolvency practitioner overseeing her IVA said she had failed to keep to the terms of the agreement.

Now that she's been made bankrupt, the Official Receiver will take control of her financial affairs and property.

Price, who lives in West Sussex, found fame in the 1990s as a glamour model under the name Jordan and was once said to be worth more than £40m.

She is now seen on the reality show My Crazy Life on the Quest Red channel and has a clothing range named after her daughters Princess and Bunny.

Last month, she was one of three celebrities who had Instagram posts advertising diet products banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.

