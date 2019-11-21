Image copyright Getty

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced he is to join forces with ticket resellers Twickets in a bid to beat the touts.

The theatrical grandee's LW playhouses, which include The London Palladium the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, hope the move will bring "consumer-friendly ticket resale to the West End".

Fans have often found themselves ripped off on secondary ticketing platforms.

Unwanted tickets bought at the box office will now be able to be resold for no more than the original price.

Rebecca Kane Burton, CEO at LW Theatres said: "We continue to strive to not only offer our customers an incredible experience, but also help them when things don't go to plan.

"Providing a safe, secure and easy way to resell tickets is best practice and yet another step LW Theatres is taking to innovate and improve theatre-going."

'Market shift'

Lord Lloyd Webber has produced best-selling and long-running musicals including Cats and Jesus Christ Supsterstar.

Twickets launched in 2015 as a more ethical ticketing company, helping fans get into concerts by the likes of Adele and Arctic Monkeys, but this is their first official tie-in with a UK theatre group.

"The UK is in the midst of a market shift away from rip-off secondary ticketing platforms and towards capped consumer-friendly resale services," added Twickets' founder Richard Davies.

"I am proud Twickets is at the forefront of this change, and delighted we can extend our service to theatre lovers via this groundbreaking partnership with LW Theatres."

