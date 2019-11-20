Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees

Image copyright Getty Images

The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's a summary of the key categories.

Album of the year

Bon Iver - I,I

Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

H.E.R. - I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X - 7

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

Record of the year

Bon Iver - Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Khalid - Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Song of the year

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - Lover

Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now

Image copyright Getty Images

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X (above)

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance

Beyonce - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House - Boyfriend

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Best traditional pop vocal album

Andrea Bocelli - Si

Michael Buble - Love

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

John Legend - A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand - Walls

Image copyright Getty Images

Best pop vocal album

Beyonce - The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande (pictured) - Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran - No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift - Lover

Best dance recording

Bonobo - Linked

The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On

Meduza featuring Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart

Rufus Du Sol - Underwater

Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign - Midnight Hour

Best dance/electronic album

Apparat - LP5

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Flume - Hi This Is Flume

Rufus Du Sol - Solace

Weather - Tycho

Image copyright Getty Images

Best rock performance

Bones UK - Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr (pictured) - This Land

Brittany Howard - History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman

Rival Sons - Too Bad

Best metal performance

Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - Astorolus The Great Octopus

Death Angel - Humanicide

I Prevail - Bow Down

Killswitch Engage Unleashed

Tool - 7Empest

Best rock album

Bring Me The Horizon - Amo

Cage The Elephant - Social Cues

The Cranberries - In The End

I Prevail - Trauma

Rival Sons - Feral Roots

Best alternative album

Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

James Blake - Assume Form

Bon Iver - I,I

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

Thom Yorke - Anima

Best R&B performance

Daniel Caesar & Brandy - Love Again

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - Could've Been

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane - Exactly How I Feel

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 - Come Home

Image copyright Getty Images

Best urban contemporary album

Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI

Lizzo (above) - Cuz I Love You

Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload

NAO - Saturn

Jessie Reyez - Being Human In Public

Best rap song

YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper - Bad Idea

Rick Ross featuring Drake - Gold Roses

21 Savage featuring J. Cole - A Lot

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - Racks In The Middle

DaBaby - Suge

Best rap album

Dreamville - Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill - Championships

21 Savage - I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator - Igor

YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

Image copyright Getty Images

Best country album

Eric Church - Desperate Man

Reba McEntire - Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies - Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker (pictured) - While I'm Livin'

Best musical theatre album

Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Oklahoma!

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Finneas

John Hill

Ricky Reed

Best music video

The Chemical Brothers - We've Got To Try

Gary Clark Jr - This Land

FKA Twigs - Cellophane

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Tove Lo - Glad He's Gone

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.