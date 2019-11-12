What is replacing the Jeremy Kyle Show on ITV?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This Morning and Good Morning Britain will both be on for an extra half an hour from Monday to Friday

The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed earlier this year following the death of one of its guests, will not be replaced by a specific new programme.

ITV confirmed two current morning shows, Good Morning Britain (GMB) and This Morning, would be extended by half an hour to fill the gap.

GMB will extend by 30 minutes until 9am, immediately followed by Lorraine.

This Morning will air from 10am until 12:30, while Loose Women will air from 12.30 to 1.30pm.

The changes will come into effect on 6 January 2020.

ITV Daytime's managing director, Emma Gormley, said: "The ITV daytime teams consists of the very best on screen and off screen talent in the business, enabling us to set the agenda from early morning until the afternoon, as we pass the baton from show to show.

"We can't wait to bring our audiences an even greater abundance of personalities, surprises, warmth and humour and a bigger and better schedule for 2020."

The move means that the whole of ITV's morning schedule will now be live.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kyle is working on a pilot show for ITV

ITV's director of television, Kevin Lygo, said: "Live television is at the core of what ITV does and what we bring to viewers. Our new schedule presents the opportunity to engage with our audience throughout the first part of each day... in a way that no other channel does."

In August, it was announced that Jeremy Kyle was developing a new show for the channel.

ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo said it was making a pilot with the host.

Investigative series The Kyle Files is also set to return in 2020.

