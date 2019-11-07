Image caption Yusuf wrote for The Guardian and The Times before joining the BBC

The BBC's Hanna Yusuf has been shortlisted for a British Journalism Award, a month after she died aged 27.

Yusuf, whose recent work included an investigation into Costa Coffee working conditions, is in contention for the new journalist of the year award.

Yusuf, who spoke six languages, wrote for the BBC News website and had also worked as a TV news producer.

Fran Unsworth, the BBC's director of news, said she was a "talented young journalist who was widely admired".

At the time of her death, BBC newsreader George Alagiah paid tribute to "a young journalist of such talent and promise", while The Guardian's editor Katharine Viner said she was a "talented journalist and lovely person".

Other nominees include BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire, who is up for interviewer of the year, and LBC's Eddie Mair, who is in the running for interviewer of the year and politics journalism.

The nominees for scoop of the year, meanwhile, include Clemence Michallon of The Independent, whose interview with actor Liam Neeson - in which he admitted he had once wanted to kill a random black man - made headlines around the world. The Guardian's Jim Waterson is nominated for his story about police being called to Boris Johnson's flat.

The Press Gazette's British Journalism Awards will be presented in London on 10 December.

