Actress Catherine Deneuve suffers 'mild stroke'

French actress Catherine Deneuve is in hospital after suffering "a mild stroke", her family said on Wednesday.

In a statement released by her agent, Deneuve's family confirmed there had been no damage to her motor function but she would need time to recuperate.

A legend of French cinema, Deneuve, 76, was nicknamed the "Ice Maiden" because of her beauty and detached manner.

France's leading international star of the '60s is best known for her performance in 1967's Belle de Jour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deneuve filming Belle de Jour in 1967

The film, directed by Luis Bunuel, was considered raunchy at the time for its portrayal of a housewife who took to prostitution to fill her afternoons.

Deneuve's career continued to prosper over the decades, and she starred as a vampire alongside David Bowie in 1983's The Hunger, and was nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for Indochine.

In 2018, she was the recipient of the Japan Art Association's prestigious Praemium Imperiale prize for theatre and film.

Last year, she apologised to victims of sexual assault after signing an open letter arguing that the campaign against sexual harassment had gone too far.

