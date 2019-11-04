BTS star Junkook admits fault in car accident

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is the youngest member of BTS

BTS star Jungkook has admitted causing a car accident while driving in Seoul last week.

The 22-year-old was driving in the Hannam district of Seoul over the weekend, when he hit a taxi.

After the accident, the singer admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

"Both the victim and Jungkook did not sustain any major injuries," said his management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement.

"The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards.

"We once again apologise to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans."

BTS have emerged as the biggest K-Pop band on the planet, scoring international hits with songs like Boy With Luv, Idol and Fake Love.

Earlier this year, they released a Karl Jung-inspired concept album, Map Of The Soul - Persona, and sold out two nights at London's Wembley Arena.

After taking a short break over the summer, the seven-piece boyband reconvened for a series of homecoming shows at South Korea's Olympic Stadium last week.

On Sunday night, they were honoured with three awards, including best group, at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain.

Junkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is the youngest member of the band. He was born in Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, and was scouted by several of the country's top management companies after competing in the children's talent show Superstar Ks.

He joined BTS at the age of 15, and has been nicknamed their "golden maknae" for his abilities as a singer, dancer and videographer.

He has also been credited as the producer on several BTS songs, including Love is Not Over and Magic Shop.

