Cuba Gooding Jr denies new sexual assault charge

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty to fresh charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman on Thursday.

It comes less than a month after the star denied accusations of groping one woman's breasts and pinching another woman's buttocks.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star pleaded not guilty to the new charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He is due back in court on 22 January.

The New York court heard that the latest allegations stem from an incident in Manhattan's Lavo nightclub in September 2018, but no further details were added.

The Boyz N The Hood actor's lawyer, Mark Heller, called the charges "totally fraudulent".

Gooding won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 1997 for his role as Rod Tidwell in the comedy-drama Jerry Maguire.

