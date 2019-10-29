Lewis Capaldi gets his first US number one
As the Scottish star achieves success in America we look at other stars from the country who have smashed the charts.
It's a big moment for Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi who has got to number one in the US. He's become the first Scottish solo artist to get to the top spot for almost 40 years with his hit single Someone You Love. The song has been in the Hot 100 for the last six months. The last Scottish solo pop star to top the charts in America was Sheena Easton in 1981. Let's have a look at some other Scottish pop stars smashing it abroad in recent years.
Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has had huge success both in the UK and abroad. His song 'We Found Love' with Rihanna went to number one in seven different countries. Last year he achieved the most number ones in the UK for any artist, getting to the top spot eight times in a decade. Pretty impressive right?!
Ten years ago, Susan Boyle shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent when she performed I Dreamed a Dream from the musical Les Misérables. She didn't win the show back in 2009 but went on to sell millions of albums and even received two Grammy nominations. Over the last decade she has had new albums in the Top 20 on both the UK and US album charts and most recently appeared on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."
Scottish singer Paolo Nutini's album New Shoes got to number one in the US. Two of his albums went to number one in the UK making him a multi-platinum artist. He's best known for his live performances where he usually plays guitar. He hasn't released new music since 2014 but who knows what will happen in the future.
You might remember seeing Emeli Sandé at the London 2012 Olympics. She was one of the surprise stars to perform during the opening ceremony and sang Read All About It with rapper Professor Green. She's had two number one albums in the UK and three number one singles. She received an MBE in 2017 for her services to music.
Biffy Clyro are a rock band that formed back in 1995 but have gone onto have big success. Simon Neil who you can see here is the lead singer. They've released seven albums so far and two have got to number one in the UK. They've also done well around the world, their albums have charted in places like Germany, Ireland and Australia. They last released a soundtrack in 2019 for film Balance Not Symmetry.