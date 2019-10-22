Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Worrying times ahead for Queen Elizabeth II

The first full trailer for the third series of royal drama The Crown has dropped - with Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II facing turbulent times.

It opens as the monarch marks her Silver Jubilee, against a backdrop of economic and political strife in 1977.

In contrast to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's admission that they "struggle" with press scrutiny, however, the Queen resolves to keep a stiff upper lip.

"Suppressing feelings," says Colman, is "a duty" not "a choice".

Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Crowds gather for the Jubilee celebrations outside Buckingham Palace

The policy is echoed by her sister Princess Margaret, now played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Even though the miners' strike is threatening to bring the country to a standstill and national security is "in tatters", the princess reminds her sister of the need to keep a cool head.

"You cannot flinch," she orders. "It's only fallen apart if you say it has... That's the thing about the Monarchy; we paper over the cracks."

The trailer gives the first detailed look at both Colman and Bonham Carter - who replace Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby in the key roles - as well as a number of new players.

Here are some of the key moments:

Blooper alert

Okay, first things first, there's a bit of a slip up in that curtain raiser.

As the Queen gets all togged up and primed for the cameras to mark the Silver Jubilee, we hear a newsreader commentating: "This is Jubilee day, a day as gruelling as the Queen's coronation 25 years ago".

Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Princess Margaret is seen advising her sister

So what's the problem? Well, Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth on 6 February, 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

However, her coronation was a year later, on 2 June, 1953. That's just 24 years before the Jubilee. Tsk tsk.

The Queen is feeling fragile

It's clear from the off that the Queen is not in a happy state of mind. Gone are the vestiges of a more carefree youth. She seems a woman very much alone. And worried.

In an early scene she wonders aloud: "In the time that I've been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?"

Later, as she's being driven through a grey and gloomy landscape, she grimly answers her own question.

"This country was great when I came to the throne. All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart."

The country's mood reflects its monarch's

Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Is there still a place for the monarchy in 1970s Britain?

Yes, it's the 1970s, an era of unrest. The trailer's background music - a choral version of Bob Dylan's The Times They Are A Changin' - is enough to drive it home.

Striking miners march with banners declaring: "The miners' fight is for all of us" and Arthur Scargill (David Wilmot) pops up with his megaphone.

The Labour MP Harold Wilson (played by series newcomer Jason Watkins) is on the threshold of becoming Prime Minister.

"The country is bankrupt, our national security in tatters. The will of the people has changed. This is no longer peace time," a voiceover warns.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies, replacing Matt Smith) has a warning of his own.

"If that man wins, he'll want us out," he tells Her Majesty as they watch a Wilson rally on the grainy black and white TV screen.

This is just a taster of stormy seas ahead.

Charles is warned about his family's intentions

Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Prince Charles is seen trying to find his place in the world

Wallace Simpson AKA the Duchess of Windsor (Geraldine Chaplin) - a long-time thorn in the side of the Royals - pops up to give Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) a piece of advice... Or should we call it a stark warning?

"Watch out for your family," she tells the heir to the throne, to which Charles replies: "They mean well."

Her response is chilling.

"No, they don't." Ouch.

We also see a quick glimpse of his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell, who you may recognise from Call the Midwife) in the bath just before the Duchess tells Charles: "Never turn your back on true love."

Sadly, we'll have to wait until season four to meet the then-Lady Diana (Emma Corrin).

Violence and tragedy loom large

Image copyright Netflix trailer Image caption Violent scenes on display as Lord Snowden grabs his wife

Lord Mountbatten's funeral procession is briefly seen - he and three others were killed by the IRA when a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo in 1979.

And there's trouble in Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon, who is now played by Ben Daniels.

The trailer hints at violent rows between the couple.

Bonham Carter has also recreated the famous shot of Princess Margaret in the bath - from an original portrait taken by Lord Snowdon.

The Crown will be available on Netflix from 17 November.

