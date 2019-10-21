Image copyright PA Media

Steph McGovern is to leave BBC Breakfast to front a new daily current affairs show for Channel 4.

The presenter, who also currently presents Watchdog, will host The Steph Show from spring 2020.

It will be broadcast live from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened a new base.

The network said McGovern will be joined by a different co-host on the programme every week.

The show itself is said to be a mixture of entertainment, lifestyle and current affairs and will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

McGovern, who announced she was pregnant in July, said: "This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!

"It's going to be nerve-wracking, but there's nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it's a famous face or someone we haven't met yet who has a cracking story to tell."

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programmes said he was "thrilled" about the appointment.

Several of McGovern's colleagues at the BBC congratulated her on Twitter, including Naga Munchetty and Chris Mason.

One of McGovern's co-hosts on BBC Breakfast, Dan Walker, said she would be a "huge loss" to the show.

Gavin Allen, head of BBC News output, described McGovern as "a terrific broadcaster".

"We are sad to see Steph leave the BBC Breakfast sofa and I know she will be missed by her colleagues and the team in Salford," he said.

Although her departure from BBC Breakfast has been confirmed, is not yet clear whether McGovern will continue to present the corporation's current affairs show Watchdog.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.