Katherine Ryan's boyfriend saves Netflix scripts during burglary
Comedian Katherine Ryan has described how her boyfriend fought off an intruder at her home to save a laptop containing the scripts to her new show.
In an Instagram Story, the Canadian showed police at her London home and wrote: "Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home."
The 36-year-old appealed for help in tracing a ring that was stolen.
Ryan is known for stand-up and panel shows but has written a Netflix sitcom, The Duchess, about a single mother.
She previously told Radio Times that writing the series "was a challenge because I'm not a screenwriter who's experienced, I don't know the rules".
And in an Instagram clip posted at the weekend, she pointed out blood on the laptop and told followers: "This is why I love Bobby K [Kootstra]. He got in a fight and wrestled back my Netflix series, all my scripts."
Kootstra was the childhood sweetheart with whom Ryan was reportedly reunited after two decades during a chance meeting while filming for BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? in her hometown of Sarnia, west of Toronto.
She has been living in London for more than a decade and has a young daughter she regularly mentions in her comedy routines.
In another post after the burglary, Ryan suggested she was finding it hard to sleep.
"That's fine, I never liked sleeping anyway," she said.
She joked she would get a German shepherd after her small dogs were "asleep at the wheel" during the incident.
Ryan is a regular performer on Netflix, having filmed stand-up specials In Trouble and Glitter Room and appeared alongside Jimmy Carr in The Fix.
She also teamed up with Carr for a reboot of Your Face or Mine? on Comedy Central.