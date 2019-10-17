Scott Mills to host 5 Live Saturday morning show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Chris Stark and Scott Mills

Scott Mills and his radio sidekick Chris Stark are to host a new show on BBC Radio 5 Live, as part of a shake-up to the station's weekend line-up.

The long-serving Radio 1 presenter will take over the 09:00-11:00 BST slot vacated by Danny Baker following his dismissal in May.

Baker was sacked over his tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby, for which he later apologised.

"Expect lots of laughs and of course Chris Stark," joked Mills of the show.

The pair are have presented together for seven years and enjoyed success with features like Innuendo Bingo - "the nation's favourite spit water on each other game".

The new show will start on Saturday 9 November, however Mills will continue to host his Radio 1 weekday show and the official chart show, while Stark will stay on at the station too and continue to co-present 5 Live's That Peter Crouch Podcast.

"I'm so delighted to be joining BBC Radio 5 Live!" said Mills, who was awarded music radio personality of the year at 2010's Sony Radio Academy Awards.

"I love my Radio 1 show and covering for Claudia on Radio 2 which I'll still be doing. But I'm now ready to bring a whole different show to 5 Live."

Image copyright Getty Images

Baker, whose 5 Live show included his trademark "sausage sandwich game", was sacked after being accused of mocking the duchess's racial heritage.

The 61-year-old claimed it was a "stupid gag" but the corporation said his tweet went "against the values we as a station aim to embody".

Baker tweeted "it was a genuine, naive and catastrophic mistake", admitting he was "foolish" to later try to make light of it.

He denied that there was racist intent behind the post but admitted he is now "paying the price... and rightly so".

New slot for Pienaar's Politics

Further changes to the 5 Live weekend schedule will see the BBC's deputy political editor John Pienaar's Sunday programme move to the earlier time of 09:00. It will be followed at 10:00 by Laura Whitmore, who is "thrilled" to return on a permanent basis to follow him with "big name guests from the worlds of politics, music and showbiz."

Station controller Heidi Dawson said: "Scott Mills is one of the best broadcasters in the business and I'm excited about the new show he and Chris Stark will be bringing to Saturday mornings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Laura Whitmore joins the weekend line-up

"Laura Whitmore has done a fantastic job across a number of shows on 5 Live and it's brilliant that we can now offer her a show every Sunday morning. Laura is a fantastic new radio star who has already made a great impact with listeners."

BBC sports commentator Eleanor Oldroyd gave Mills a warm welcome to the "Saturday morning family", while his former Radio 1 colleague, presenter Mark Chapman gave him a slightly frostier reception.

