Image caption Chris Mason (right) is replacing Jonathan Dimbleby, who chaired the show for 32 years

BBC political correspondent Chris Mason is to take over from Jonathan Dimbleby as the presenter of Any Questions?, BBC Radio 4's political debate show.

Dimbleby announced in March that he would be stepping down after 32 years hosting the weekly programme.

Mason has worked at the BBC since 2002, and has been a political correspondent for the last seven years.

He is also one of the presenters of the Brexitcast podcast and TV show, on which he will continue to appear.

Broadcasters who congratulated Yorkshire-born Mason on the role on Twitter included Shelagh Fogarty, Mishal Husain, Ken Bruce, and Emily Maitlis.

