Image caption Naga Munchetty has been a presenter on BBC Breakfast for the last 10 years

Media watchdog Ofcom has said it has "serious concerns around the transparency of the BBC's complaints process" following its handling of the Naga Munchetty case.

The BBC's director general Lord Hall recently reversed a decision to partially uphold a complaint against the BBC Breakfast host for comments she made about US President Donald Trump.

Ofcom criticised the "lack of transparency" around the original ruling, which sparked a public outcry, and Lord Hall's subsequent U-turn.

The regulator said it would not investigate complaints about Munchetty's comments and the BBC's subsequent handling of the situation, but that it "will be addressing the BBC's lack of transparency as a matter of urgency".

In response, a BBC spokesman said: "We note Ofcom's finding and the fact they agree with the director-general's decision."