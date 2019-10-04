Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter and campaigner June Sarpong has been appointed the BBC's first director of creative diversity.

Sarpong is known to viewers for appearing on Channel 4's youth strand T4, Loose Women and Sky News.

She has also written two books on diversity issues and been a prominent advocate for change in the media and beyond.

Director general Tony Hall said she would have "a wide remit to deliver change".

Sarpong said: "I relish the challenge of working with senior leadership to make the BBC more inclusive and representative of the broad and diverse audience it serves."

'Daunting' task

The corporation said she would set about "improving the BBC's on-air talent portrayal and commissioning".

Lord Hall said: "While we have made significant progress on diversity, we also have to accept that the BBC has much further to go. June's drive, ambition and knowhow will help further transform the BBC's programming to ensure that we truly reflect the public we serve."

Sarpong added: "The task is indeed daunting, however being awarded the opportunity to help level the playing field for the next generation of diverse talent, makes the obstacles and discrimination I have personally faced throughout my own career all the more worthwhile."

The announcement comes after the BBC reversed a decision to partially uphold a complaint against BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty for comments she made about US President Donald Trump. However, the director of creative diversity job was planned before that, having been advertised in May.

