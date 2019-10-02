Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RSC complex in Stratford-upon-Avon

The Royal Shakespeare Company is to end its partnership with BP at the end of the year following criticism of its links to the international oil giant.

The RSC said it "could not ignore" the "strength of feeling" against the deal.

Last week, school students threatened to boycott the theatre company if it did not sever its links with the firm.

"Young people are now saying clearly to us that the BP sponsorship is putting a barrier between them and their wish to engage with the RSC," it said.

Earlier this year, Oscar-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance, a long-standing critic of the sponsorship agreement, resigned his post as an associate artist.

