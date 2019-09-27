Image copyright Alamy

Spider-Man fans are rejoicing after Sony Pictures and Marvel announced a third Spider-Man film with Tom Holland, allaying fears that the two companies had parted company.

In August, Sony said it was "disappointed" not to be working with Disney on future Spider-Man films amid reports that they could not reach a fresh deal over the web-slinging superhero.

They hammered out a deal on 26 September, according to Variety.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said: "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it."

Feige played a big creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, and successfully integrated Holland's character into its multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He added that Spider-Man was "the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold".

Sony Pictures' Robert Lawson said they were "delighted to be moving forward together".

Holland celebrated on Instagram. He featured a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street saying: "I'm not... leaving - the show goes on!"

Fans could barely contain their excitement.

The film rights to the superhero are owned by Sony, but he was able to appear in movies like Avengers: Endgame due to a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney.

Variety added that the new film is expected to hit cinemas on 16 July 2021.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.