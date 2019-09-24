Image copyright AFP Image caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge holding her Emmys

Writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed a major contract to make TV shows for Amazon.

The Fleabag and Killing Eve creator, who won three Emmy Awards on Sunday, said she was "insanely delighted" with the exclusive deal.

It will see the 34-year-old create and produce new programmes for streaming service Amazon Prime.

According to Variety, it's believed to be worth $20m (£16m) a year. Amazon co-produced Fleabag with the BBC.

Waller-Bridge said: "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of.

"It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

The Londoner is in high demand, having been drafted on to the James Bond writing team in an attempt to make the Bond girls feel "real".

On Sunday, she won the Emmys for best lead actress in a comedy series and best writing for a comedy series, both for Fleabag, which was also named best comedy series.

Killing Eve was also triumphant, with actress Jodie Comer winning best lead actress in a drama series. Waller-Bridge was an executive producer on that show's second season.

Waller-Bridge will still executive produce HBO's romantic comic thriller Run, Amazon said.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.