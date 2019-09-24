Image copyright Getty Images

Former TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island star Maura Higgins are the first celebrities to be named for the new series of ITV's Dancing On Ice.

Barrymore, 67, told This Morning he was "delighted" to be joining the contest.

He made his name hosting shows like Strike It Lucky and Kids Say the Funniest Things in the 1980s and 90s.

But his career effectively ended when a man died in a swimming pool at his home in 2001. He was arrested in 2007, but was released without charge.

He sued Essex Police for lost earnings, claiming the arrest had cost him £2.4m, but dropped the claim in July.

Barrymore and Higgins will join 10 other stars on the ITV ice skating show, which will air early next year.

The Love Island finalist said: "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me."

