Emmy Awards 2019: The red carpet in pictures

  • 23 September 2019
Mandy Moore, Maisie Williams and RuPaul Image copyright Getty/EPA
Image caption L-R: Mandy Moore, Maisie Williams and RuPaul

The brightest stars in television gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

But before the ceremony had even kicked off, there had already been enough glitz, glamour and glitter on the red carpet to power an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's a round-up of some of the most eye-catching suits and dresses.

(Disclaimer: The red carpet wasn't actually red this year, it was purple.)

Jodie Comer Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is nominated for leading actress (drama)
Sterling K Brown Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Leading actor (drama) nominee Sterling K Brown brought the red to the red carpet
Bob Odenkirk Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is also nominated for leading actor (drama)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge has two nominations for her comedy series Fleabag
Betty Gilpin Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Glow's Betty Gilpin is nominated for supporting actress (comedy)
Laverne Cox Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox waved to fans
Viola Davis Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is tonight nominated for lead actress (drama) for How To Get Away With Murder
RuPaul Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated for outstanding reality competition series
Mandy Moore Image copyright EPA
Image caption This Is Us star Mandy Moore is nominated for leading actress (drama)
Gwendoline Christie Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie is nominated for supporting actress (drama)
Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption She faces competition from her co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
Alfie Allen Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Brit actor Alfie Allen, is nominated for supporting actor (drama) for Game of Thrones
Jameela Jamil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Good Place star Jameela Jamil was among the other British stars who walked the red carpet

The Emmy Awards took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

