Emmy Awards 2019: The red carpet in pictures
- 23 September 2019
The brightest stars in television gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
But before the ceremony had even kicked off, there had already been enough glitz, glamour and glitter on the red carpet to power an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.
Here's a round-up of some of the most eye-catching suits and dresses.
(Disclaimer: The red carpet wasn't actually red this year, it was purple.)
The Emmy Awards took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.