The brightest stars in television gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

But before the ceremony had even kicked off, there had already been enough glitz, glamour and glitter on the red carpet to power an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's a round-up of some of the most eye-catching suits and dresses.

(Disclaimer: The red carpet wasn't actually red this year, it was purple.)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is nominated for leading actress (drama)

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leading actor (drama) nominee Sterling K Brown brought the red to the red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is also nominated for leading actor (drama)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge has two nominations for her comedy series Fleabag

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glow's Betty Gilpin is nominated for supporting actress (comedy)

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox waved to fans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is tonight nominated for lead actress (drama) for How To Get Away With Murder

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated for outstanding reality competition series

Image copyright EPA Image caption This Is Us star Mandy Moore is nominated for leading actress (drama)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie is nominated for supporting actress (drama)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She faces competition from her co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brit actor Alfie Allen, is nominated for supporting actor (drama) for Game of Thrones

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Good Place star Jameela Jamil was among the other British stars who walked the red carpet

