Strictly Come Dancing confirms Kelvin Fletcher as Jamie Laing's replacement
Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher has been announced as the replacement for Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing.
Laing, 30, injured himself during filming for Saturday night's pre-recorded launch show.
Fletcher, who is best known for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, will dance with professional Oti Mabuse.
The announcement was made after celebrities were paired with their professional dance partners.
Former England footballer Alex Scott - the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing - has become professional dancer Neil Jones's first celebrity partner.
Reigning champion Kevin Clifton was paired with Anneka Rice in the opening show of Strictly's 17th series.
New judge Motsi Mabuse said she felt "a part of the family" on her debut.
The pairing of Scott and Jones comes after a torrid year for the professional dancer.
His personal life hit the headlines after he separated from his wife and fellow Strictly dancer Katya Jones after she was photographed kissing her celebrity partner - comedian Seann Walsh.
Anneka Rice cast doubt on whether her partner would be able to win for a second year running. She said: "I haven't got a rhythm gene, I can't even clap in time."
Fan favourite Anton Du Beke has been paired with EastEnders star Emma Barton, another celebrity who is tipped to make it to the grand final.
Du Beke has been on the show since its first series but has never won, having often been paired with the show's less skilful dancers, such as Ann Widdecombe.
"So this is what it feels like... Book me in until Christmas," said Du Beke.
The full list of dance pairings
TV presenter Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
US singer and TV host Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Former England footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe
Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer
BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
Former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova
EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Fashion model Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
Olympic rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse