Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has pulled out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing after suffering an injury.

He will appear in the first episode, which airs on BBC One on Saturday, because it has already been recorded, but won't play any further part.

"I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition," he said. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor."

No details have been released about his injury, or whether he will be replaced.

"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest," he added.

Executive Producer Sarah James said: "We are so sad that Jamie won't be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

