Destiny's Child songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies at 41
LaShawn Daniels, the US songwriter behind such hits as Destiny's Child's Grammy-winning Say My Name and Lady Gaga's Telephone, has died aged 41.
Daniels, who was known as Big Shiz, also worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Brandy and Toni Braxton.
His wife April wrote on Instagram that he died in car crash in South Carolina.
Tributes came from the likes of singer Kehlani, who wrote on Twitter that "your legacy will never be forgotten".
In her statement, April Daniels wrote: "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.
"A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy."
Dawn Richard, a former member of the groups Danity Kane and Dirty Money, said he was "one of the funniest people with the best heart".
LaShawn Daniels songs
- It's Not Right But It's Okay - Whitney Houston
- The Boy Is Mine - Brandy and Monica
- You Rock My World - Michael Jackson
- Telephone - Lady Gaga
- Say My Name - Destiny's Child
He won the Grammy Award for best R&B song in 2000 for his part in writing Say My Name, and was nominated a further seven times. Other collaborators and fans paid tribute.
Daniels was a regular collaborator of producer Rodney Jerkins AKA Darkchild.
Daniels leaves April, his wife of almost 20 years, and three sons. Daniels and his wife created Cool Couples, a platform designed to offer relationship advice.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.